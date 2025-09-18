September 18, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Insight Enterprises Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Insight Enterprises NSIT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.28%. Currently, Insight Enterprises has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion.

Buying $1000 In NSIT: If an investor had bought $1000 of NSIT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,146.21 today based on a price of $121.03 for NSIT at the time of writing.

Insight Enterprises's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
