Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Micron Technology Stock In The Last 20 Years

Micron Technology MU has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.78%. Currently, Micron Technology has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion.

Buying $1000 In MU: If an investor had bought $1000 of MU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $13,167.90 today based on a price of $160.78 for MU at the time of writing.

Micron Technology's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
