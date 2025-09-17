If You Invested $100 In Barrick Mining Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Barrick Mining B has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.04%. Currently, Barrick Mining has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion.

Buying $100 In B: If an investor had bought $100 of B stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $448.02 today based on a price of $29.48 for B at the time of writing.

Barrick Mining's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

