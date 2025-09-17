September 17, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Costco Wholesale 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Costco Wholesale COST has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.85%. Currently, Costco Wholesale has a market capitalization of $426.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In COST: If an investor had bought $1000 of COST stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $22,490.19 today based on a price of $961.82 for COST at the time of writing.

Costco Wholesale's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

