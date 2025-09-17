September 17, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Caterpillar 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Caterpillar CAT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.09%. Currently, Caterpillar has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion.

Buying $100 In CAT: If an investor had bought $100 of CAT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $310.09 today based on a price of $450.66 for CAT at the time of writing.

Caterpillar's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
