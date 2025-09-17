Here's How Much $100 Invested In Jabil 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Jabil JBL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.64%. Currently, Jabil has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion.
Buying $100 In JBL: If an investor had bought $100 of JBL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,666.42 today based on a price of $211.63 for JBL at the time of writing.
Jabil's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
