September 17, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Capital One Finl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Capital One Finl COF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.52%. Currently, Capital One Finl has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion.

Buying $1000 In COF: If an investor had bought $1000 of COF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,165.25 today based on a price of $225.23 for COF at the time of writing.

Capital One Finl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

COF Logo
COFCapital One Financial Corp
$226.791.06%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.28
Growth
23.22
Quality
43.42
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved