Here's How Much $1000 Invested In First Citizens BancShares 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

First Citizens BancShares FCNCA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.88%. Currently, First Citizens BancShares has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In FCNCA: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCNCA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,358.07 today based on a price of $1865.80 for FCNCA at the time of writing.

First Citizens BancShares's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

