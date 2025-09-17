Alan W Dunton At Cormedix Capitalizes: Options Exercised, Resulting In $81K

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on September 17, as Dunton, Director at Cormedix CRMD, reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Dunton, Director at Cormedix, exercising stock options for 10,000 shares of CRMD. The total transaction was valued at $81,499.

Cormedix shares are trading up 0.95% at $11.7 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning. Since the current price is $11.7, this makes Dunton's 10,000 shares worth $81,499.

Delving into Cormedix's Background

Cormedix Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions. The Company's focus is on the commercialization of its product, DefenCath, in the United States (U.S.) and other key markets. The group currently operates in a single segment, Drug Product, located in a single geographic location, the United States.

Key Indicators: Cormedix's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Cormedix's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4829.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 95.31% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Cormedix exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.29.

Debt Management: Cormedix's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 14.86 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Cormedix's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 6.23 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Cormedix's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 12.92 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Cormedix's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.