In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.14 53.69 8.80 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 23.17 6.73 3.89 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 28.74 1.32 0.99 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 213.43 21.58 8.85 3.68% $0.04 $0.54 10.6% Super Micro Computer Inc 26.73 4.24 1.28 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% NetApp Inc 21.84 25.26 3.87 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 26.81 7.56 3.68 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.51 2.58 0.89 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 50.89 9.9 3.35 5.79% $0.35 $0.92 6.78%

Through a thorough examination of Apple, we can discern the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 36.14 is lower than the industry average by 0.71x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 53.69 , which is 5.42x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.8 , surpassing the industry average by 2.63x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 29.55% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 88.66x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $43.72 Billion is 47.52x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 6.78%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

As Apple is in the middle of the list in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, it suggests that the company has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54 compared to the other companies.

This position indicates a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity for financing its operations.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance and growth potential within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.