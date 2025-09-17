Here's How Much $100 Invested In Marsh & McLennan Cos 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Marsh & McLennan Cos MMC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.06%. Currently, Marsh & McLennan Cos has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion.

Buying $100 In MMC: If an investor had bought $100 of MMC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $367.41 today based on a price of $197.15 for MMC at the time of writing.

Marsh & McLennan Cos's Performance Over Last 10 Years

