September 17, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Marsh & McLennan Cos 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Marsh & McLennan Cos MMC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.06%. Currently, Marsh & McLennan Cos has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion.

Buying $100 In MMC: If an investor had bought $100 of MMC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $367.41 today based on a price of $197.15 for MMC at the time of writing.

Marsh & McLennan Cos's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
17.88
Growth
39.03
Quality
39.35
Value
22.79
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
