If You Invested $1000 In ExlService Hldgs Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

ExlService Hldgs EXLS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.72%. Currently, ExlService Hldgs has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion.

Buying $1000 In EXLS: If an investor had bought $1000 of EXLS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,544.95 today based on a price of $42.30 for EXLS at the time of writing.

ExlService Hldgs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
