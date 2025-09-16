September 16, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Paycom Software 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Paycom Software PAYC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.91%. Currently, Paycom Software has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In PAYC: If an investor had bought $1000 of PAYC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,609.26 today based on a price of $213.32 for PAYC at the time of writing.

Paycom Software's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
