Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Intercontinental Exchange 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Intercontinental Exchange ICE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.17%. Currently, Intercontinental Exchange has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In ICE: If an investor had bought $1000 of ICE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,266.98 today based on a price of $172.23 for ICE at the time of writing.

Intercontinental Exchange's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
