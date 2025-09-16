Insider Transaction: Roger Thompson Sells $1.24M Worth Of Janus Henderson Group Shares

Making a noteworthy insider sell on September 15, Roger Thompson, Chief Financial Officer at Janus Henderson Group JHG, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday outlined that Thompson executed a sale of 27,490 shares of Janus Henderson Group with a total value of $1,244,193.

Janus Henderson Group's shares are actively trading at $44.5, experiencing a down of 1.09% during Tuesday's morning session.

Get to Know Janus Henderson Group Better

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (49% of managed assets), self-directed (20%) and institutional (31%) clients. At the end of June 2025, active equities (53%), fixed-income (31%), balanced (12%) and alternative (4%) investment platforms constituted the company's $457.3 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources most of its managed assets from clients in North America (66%), with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (25%) and the Asia-Pacific region (9%) accounting for the remainder.

Understanding the Numbers: Janus Henderson Group's Finances

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Janus Henderson Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.61% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 69.06% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Janus Henderson Group's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.95. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Janus Henderson Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Janus Henderson Group's P/E ratio of 16.91 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 2.69 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.25, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

