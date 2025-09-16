Vulcan Materials Senior Vice President Sold $208K In Company Stock

On September 15, a recent SEC filing unveiled that David Clement, Senior Vice President at Vulcan Materials VMC made an insider sell.

What Happened: Clement opted to sell 698 shares of Vulcan Materials, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The transaction's total worth stands at $208,394.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Vulcan Materials's shares are currently trading at $294.8, experiencing a up of 0.26%.

Get to Know Vulcan Materials Better

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2024, Vulcan sold 219.9 million tons of aggregates, 13.6 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3.6 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had 16.5 billion tons of aggregates reserves.

Vulcan Materials: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vulcan Materials showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.37% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 29.74% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Vulcan Materials's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.43.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, Vulcan Materials faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 40.78 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.15 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 20.69 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

