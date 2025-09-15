September 15, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Phillips 66 Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Phillips 66 PSX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.0%. Currently, Phillips 66 has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion.

Buying $100 In PSX: If an investor had bought $100 of PSX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $217.37 today based on a price of $131.18 for PSX at the time of writing.

Phillips 66's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PSX Logo
PSXPhillips 66
$131.180.31%

Overview
