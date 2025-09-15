September 15, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Orla Mining Stock In The Last 5 Years

Orla Mining ORLA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.69%. Currently, Orla Mining has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORLA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,817.77 today based on a price of $12.37 for ORLA at the time of writing.

Orla Mining's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
