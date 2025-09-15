September 15, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Lumentum Holdings Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Lumentum Holdings LITE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.28%. Currently, Lumentum Holdings has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion.

Buying $100 In LITE: If an investor had bought $100 of LITE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $233.49 today based on a price of $163.02 for LITE at the time of writing.

Lumentum Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
