If You Invested $1000 In Booking Holdings Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Booking Holdings BKNG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.16%. Currently, Booking Holdings has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion.

Buying $1000 In BKNG: If an investor had bought $1000 of BKNG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $16,295.92 today based on a price of $5458.32 for BKNG at the time of writing.

Booking Holdings's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

