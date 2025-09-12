Here's How Much $100 Invested In Intuit 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Intuit INTU has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.41%. Currently, Intuit has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion.

Buying $100 In INTU: If an investor had bought $100 of INTU stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,450.90 today based on a price of $651.20 for INTU at the time of writing.

Intuit's Performance Over Last 15 Years

