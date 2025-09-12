Stephen Ferroni At Burlington Stores Decides to Exercises Options Worth $200K

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on September 11, Ferroni, SVP at Burlington Stores BURL, made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Ferroni, SVP at Burlington Stores, exercised stock options for 1,123 shares of BURL, resulting in a transaction value of $200,331.

During Friday's morning session, Burlington Stores shares down by 0.7%, currently priced at $277.31. Considering the current price, Ferroni's 1,123 shares have a total value of $200,331.

All You Need to Know About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

A Deep Dive into Burlington Stores's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Burlington Stores showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.72% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 43.82% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Burlington Stores's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.49.

Debt Management: Burlington Stores's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.04. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Burlington Stores's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 32.93 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.63 , Burlington Stores's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 19.55, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Burlington Stores's Insider Trades.

