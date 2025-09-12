In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 34.91 51.86 8.50 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 21.61 6.28 3.63 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 29.25 1.34 1 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 202.08 20.44 8.38 3.68% $0.04 $0.54 10.6% Super Micro Computer Inc 26.16 4.14 1.26 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% NetApp Inc 22.14 25.61 3.92 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 25.93 7.32 3.56 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.46 2.57 0.89 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 48.95 9.67 3.23 5.79% $0.35 $0.92 6.78%

Through a meticulous analysis of Apple, we can observe the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 34.91 significantly below the industry average by 0.71x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 51.86 which exceeds the industry average by 5.36x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.5 , which is 2.63x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 29.55% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion is 88.66x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.52x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% exceeds the industry average of 6.78%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well within its industry sector. These metrics highlight Apple's strong financial performance and growth potential in the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.