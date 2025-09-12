Inquiry Into Microsoft's Competitor Dynamics In Software Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.73 10.84 13.28 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 71.26 35.47 15.03 12.98% $6.83 $11.16 -6.14% ServiceNow Inc 118.02 17.81 16.28 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 123.96 16.96 15.26 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 32.23 30.08 9.88 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 99.16 5.64 85.40 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Gen Digital Inc 30.91 7.73 4.37 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 252.37 8.29 9.23 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 101.08 22.06 7.78 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.61 2.65 5.22 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% UiPath Inc 389.67 3.75 4.27 0.09% $-0.01 $0.29 1.43% Qualys Inc 27.02 9.64 7.85 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 193.50 3.17 4.31 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 19.07 11.57 1.25 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 114.22 13.45 14.32 6.8% $0.77 $1.49 58.94%

When analyzing Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 36.73 , which is 0.32x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.84 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.81x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 13.28 , which is 0.93x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% is 1.39% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 57.7x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 35.19x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 18.1% compared to the industry average of 58.94%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about future performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.