$100 Invested In KKR 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

KKR KKR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.38%. Currently, KKR has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion.

Buying $100 In KKR: If an investor had bought $100 of KKR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,412.75 today based on a price of $144.58 for KKR at the time of writing.

KKR's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.