Here's How Much $100 Invested In Oracle 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Oracle ORCL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.26%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $866.47 billion.

Buying $100 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $100 of ORCL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $517.76 today based on a price of $308.48 for ORCL at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

