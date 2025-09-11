September 11, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In O'Reilly Automotive Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 13.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.47%. Currently, O'Reilly Automotive has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion.

Buying $100 In ORLY: If an investor had bought $100 of ORLY stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,688.71 today based on a price of $107.36 for ORLY at the time of writing.

O'Reilly Automotive's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
