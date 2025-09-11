Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning TD Synnex Stock In The Last 15 Years

TD Synnex SNX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.11%. Currently, TD Synnex has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion.

Buying $1000 In SNX: If an investor had bought $1000 of SNX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $12,272.47 today based on a price of $152.35 for SNX at the time of writing.

TD Synnex's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

