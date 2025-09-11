September 11, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sprouts Farmers Market Stock In The Last 5 Years

Sprouts Farmers Market SFM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.21%. Currently, Sprouts Farmers Market has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion.

Buying $1000 In SFM: If an investor had bought $1000 of SFM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,536.31 today based on a price of $137.72 for SFM at the time of writing.

Sprouts Farmers Market's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
