$100 Invested In Comfort Systems USA 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Comfort Systems USA FIX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 16.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.39%. Currently, Comfort Systems USA has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion.

Buying $100 In FIX: If an investor had bought $100 of FIX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,379.19 today based on a price of $766.28 for FIX at the time of writing.

Comfort Systems USA's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

