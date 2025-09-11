Market Analysis: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.11 7.36 3.70 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.64 2.41 2.46 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 13.45 3.49 3.21 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 58.01 20.85 4.94 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 99.51 11.81 6.20 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 160.60 12.50 1.85 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.30 1.48 0.28 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.29 8.78 4.19 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.61 1.60 0.63 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 15.71 4.63 1.37 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 37.60 4.45 3.28 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 23.87 5.08 3.01 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 9.68 1.02 0.21 1.95% $0.31 $2.0 4.3% Savers Value Village Inc 63.20 4.64 1.31 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.62 0.46 0.11 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 108.67 16.01 0.83 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 43.65 6.61 2.26 5.5% $6.19 $16.59 11.18%

Upon analyzing Amazon.com, the following trends can be observed:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 35.11 , which is 0.8x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.36 relative to the industry average by 1.11x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.7 , which is 1.64x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% , which is 0.18% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.24x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.33%, outperforming the industry average of 11.18%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Among its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Amazon.com is performing exceptionally well and outpacing its industry competitors in terms of profitability and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.