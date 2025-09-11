Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.29 9.68 10.91 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 25.50 7.97 7.93 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 115.64 20.31 27.75 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 9.85 0.96 2 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Pinterest Inc 12.79 4.99 6.35 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 332.91 5.14 2.55 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 187.56 2.07 1001.93 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 45.60 2.34 3.18 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 28.32 8.07 4.04 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 8.64 0.83 1.84 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 37 3.29 1.38 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.31 2.64 1.46 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 23.16 0.81 1.08 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 20.68 3.27 0.89 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Hello Group Inc 11.39 0.80 0.91 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Average 62.38 4.54 75.95 2.56% $3.53 $5.62 11.32%

Upon analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends can be observed:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 27.29 is 0.44x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.68 , which is 2.13x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.91 , which is 0.14x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% , which is 7.09% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.12x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 6.94x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.32%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Meta Platforms in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies favorable sales performance relative to market capitalization. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong profitability and operational efficiency within the Interactive Media & Services industry.

