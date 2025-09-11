Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Tyler Technologies Stock In The Last 10 Years

Tyler Technologies TYL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.89%. Currently, Tyler Technologies has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In TYL: If an investor had bought $1000 of TYL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,709.91 today based on a price of $545.51 for TYL at the time of writing.

Tyler Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.