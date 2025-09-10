Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Manhattan Associates 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Manhattan Associates MANH has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.64%. Currently, Manhattan Associates has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In MANH: If an investor had bought $1000 of MANH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $37,760.78 today based on a price of $212.31 for MANH at the time of writing.

Manhattan Associates's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.