Here's How Much $100 Invested In MercadoLibre 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

MercadoLibre MELI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.93%. Currently, MercadoLibre has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion.

Buying $100 In MELI: If an investor had bought $100 of MELI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $226.57 today based on a price of $2337.05 for MELI at the time of writing.

MercadoLibre's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

