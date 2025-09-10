September 10, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In General Dynamics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
General Dynamics GD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.35%. Currently, General Dynamics has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In GD: If an investor had bought $1000 of GD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,190.62 today based on a price of $323.05 for GD at the time of writing.

General Dynamics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

