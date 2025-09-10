Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Moodys 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Moodys MCO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.32%. Currently, Moodys has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion.

Buying $1000 In MCO: If an investor had bought $1000 of MCO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,014.67 today based on a price of $506.08 for MCO at the time of writing.

Moodys's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

