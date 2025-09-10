September 10, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Blackstone 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Blackstone BX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.29%. Currently, Blackstone has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion.

Buying $1000 In BX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,375.17 today based on a price of $177.77 for BX at the time of writing.

Blackstone's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

