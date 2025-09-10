Major Exercise Alert: Thomas Wojcik Exercises Options Worth $26.66M At Affiliated Managers Group

On September 9, it was revealed in an SEC filing that Thomas Wojcik, President and COO at Affiliated Managers Group AMG executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Wojcik, President and COO at Affiliated Managers Group, exercising stock options for 169,303 shares of AMG. The total transaction was valued at $26,663,529.

Affiliated Managers Group shares are trading up 0.01% at $231.98 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning. Since the current price is $231.98, this makes Wojcik's 169,303 shares worth $26,663,529.

Unveiling the Story Behind Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to mid-size boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational, and technology support, as well as global distribution. At the end of March 2025, AMG's affiliate network—which includes firms like Abacus Capital and Pantheon dedicated to private markets (which accounted for 20% of AUM), AQR Capital and Capula Investment Management in liquid alternatives (22%), and Harding Loevner, Tweedy Browne, Parnassus, and Yacktman in equities, multi-asset, and bond strategies (58%)—had $712 billion in managed assets.

A Deep Dive into Affiliated Managers Group's Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Affiliated Managers Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.42% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 46.53% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Affiliated Managers Group's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.96.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.81.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Affiliated Managers Group's P/E ratio of 16.99 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 3.91 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Affiliated Managers Group's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 8.48 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Affiliated Managers Group's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.