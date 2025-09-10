In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 35.56 52.83 8.66 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 21.24 6.18 3.57 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 28.09 1.29 0.96 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 194.12 19.63 8.05 3.68% $0.04 $0.54 10.6% Super Micro Computer Inc 25.55 4.05 1.23 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% NetApp Inc 21.79 25.21 3.86 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Turtle Beach Corp 15.35 2.55 0.88 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 51.02 9.82 3.09 5.63% $0.38 $0.99 7.0%

By closely studying Apple, we can observe the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 35.56 significantly below the industry average by 0.7x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 52.83 which exceeds the industry average by 5.38x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.66 , which is 2.8x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 29.71% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 81.66x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 44.16x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 9.63%, which surpasses the industry average of 7.0%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance and growth potential within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.