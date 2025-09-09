September 9, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Howmet Aerospace 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Howmet Aerospace HWM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 43.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 57.63%. Currently, Howmet Aerospace has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion.

Buying $100 In HWM: If an investor had bought $100 of HWM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,005.51 today based on a price of $178.98 for HWM at the time of writing.

Howmet Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

