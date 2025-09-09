September 9, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Vistra 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Vistra VST has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 45.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 59.56%. Currently, Vistra has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In VST: If an investor had bought $1000 of VST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $10,468.94 today based on a price of $195.47 for VST at the time of writing.

Vistra's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

