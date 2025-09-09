Here's How Much $100 Invested In Arch Capital Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Arch Capital Group ACGL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.53%. Currently, Arch Capital Group has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion.

Buying $100 In ACGL: If an investor had bought $100 of ACGL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $390.53 today based on a price of $90.90 for ACGL at the time of writing.

Arch Capital Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.