Sheila DiPalma Executes Sell Order: Offloads $180K In Cognex Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on September 8, Sheila DiPalma, EVP at Cognex CGNX, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: DiPalma's decision to sell 4,002 shares of Cognex was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $180,150.

At Tuesday morning, Cognex shares are down by 0.54%, trading at $44.37.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp provides machine vision products that help automate manufacturing processes. The firm's products include vision software, vision systems, vision sensors, and ID products. Vision software combines vision tools with a customer's cameras and peripheral equipment and can help with several vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, and robotic guidance. Vision systems combine a camera, processor, and vision software into a single package. Vision sensors deliver simple, low-cost solutions for common vision applications, such as checking the size of parts. ID products read codes that have been applied to items during the manufacturing process. Cognex generates the maximum proportion of its sales in the United States and Europe.

Key Indicators: Cognex's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Cognex displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 67.39% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Cognex's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.24.

Debt Management: Cognex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 61.96 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 8.21 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Cognex's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 44.64, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

