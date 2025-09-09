September 9, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In GFL Environmental 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

GFL Environmental GFL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.19%. Currently, GFL Environmental has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion.

Buying $100 In GFL: If an investor had bought $100 of GFL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $231.37 today based on a price of $47.22 for GFL at the time of writing.

GFL Environmental's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
