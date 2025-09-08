September 8, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vertiv Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

Vertiv Holdings VRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 34.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 48.36%. Currently, Vertiv Holdings has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In VRT: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $7,204.02 today based on a price of $122.50 for VRT at the time of writing.

Vertiv Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

VRT Logo
VRTVertiv Holdings Co
$122.50-1.21%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.81
Growth
81.12
Quality
93.49
Value
1.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
