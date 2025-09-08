$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

JPMorgan Chase JPM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.5%. Currently, JPMorgan Chase has a market capitalization of $805.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In JPM: If an investor had bought $1000 of JPM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,695.58 today based on a price of $292.89 for JPM at the time of writing.

JPMorgan Chase's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

