$100 Invested In Curtiss-Wright 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Curtiss-Wright CW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.57%. Currently, Curtiss-Wright has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion.

Buying $100 In CW: If an investor had bought $100 of CW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,512.98 today based on a price of $484.23 for CW at the time of writing.

Curtiss-Wright's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
