Here's How Much $100 Invested In Webster Financial 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Webster Financial WBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.11%. Currently, Webster Financial has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion.

Buying $100 In WBS: If an investor had bought $100 of WBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $231.81 today based on a price of $62.08 for WBS at the time of writing.

Webster Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.