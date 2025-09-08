If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Automatic Data Processing ADP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.23%. Currently, Automatic Data Processing has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion.

Buying $100 In ADP: If an investor had bought $100 of ADP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $738.51 today based on a price of $298.43 for ADP at the time of writing.

Automatic Data Processing's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.